KLIA shooting: Suspect arrives at Kota Baru court to face several charges

PETALING JAYA - The man involved in the shooting incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang arrived at the Kota Baru court in Kelantan on April 24.

The suspect, clad in lock-up attire, was escorted by police personnel at the court complex at 8.30am.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspect, Hafizul Harawi, would be charged for committing firearms-related offences.

The 38-year-old suspect would also be charged under the Road Transport Act 1987 and National Registration Regulations 1990.

On April 14 morning, Hafizul shot at his wife in an attempt to kill her at the KLIA Terminal 1 arrival hall.

His intended target, travel agency owner Farah Md Isa, was waiting at the arrival hall for her clients to return from umrah.

The suspect set off some firecrackers before opening fire at the victim at close range.

Her bodyguard managed to save her but was shot in the stomach. Hafizul then escaped to his car parked at Block C of the airport car park.

Police arrested Hafizul in Kota Baru at 3pm on April 15 after a two-day manhunt. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK