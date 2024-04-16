KL airport shooting: Bodyguard had successful five-hour surgery, says wife

Bodyguard Muhammmad Nur Hadith was rushed to the hospital on April 14 he was shot in the stomach. PHOTO: THE ELITE BODYGUARD SERVICE/FACEBOOK
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 09:06 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 08:50 PM

PETALING JAYA - The bodyguard who put his own life on the line and was shot while saving travel agency owner Farah Md Isa has undergone a successful surgery.

Muhammmad Nur Hadith, who is also known as Along, underwent intestinal surgery at around 11.30am on April 16, his wife Siti Noraida Hassan told The Star.

“The operation finished at around 4.30pm. He will be under observation for five to six days.

“He may also need dialysis temporarily. There were also injuries to the spleen,” she said.

“His condition is stable at this moment. Please pray for my husband’s full recovery,” she said, adding that he had not yet regained consciousness following the surgery.

Along was rushed to the Cyberjaya Hospital on April 14 he was shot in the stomach at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

One of the bullets fired hit him in the stomach while the other shot missed the target, Farah.

Police arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Hafizul Harawi, after a two-day manhunt in Kota Baru at 3pm on April 15. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
KLIA shooting: ‘I need seven lawyers’, suspect says after remand order
KL airport shooting: Malaysian police probing why suspect went for check-up the week before

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top