KL airport shooting: Bodyguard had successful five-hour surgery, says wife

PETALING JAYA - The bodyguard who put his own life on the line and was shot while saving travel agency owner Farah Md Isa has undergone a successful surgery.

Muhammmad Nur Hadith, who is also known as Along, underwent intestinal surgery at around 11.30am on April 16, his wife Siti Noraida Hassan told The Star.

“The operation finished at around 4.30pm. He will be under observation for five to six days.

“He may also need dialysis temporarily. There were also injuries to the spleen,” she said.

“His condition is stable at this moment. Please pray for my husband’s full recovery,” she said, adding that he had not yet regained consciousness following the surgery.

Along was rushed to the Cyberjaya Hospital on April 14 he was shot in the stomach at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

One of the bullets fired hit him in the stomach while the other shot missed the target, Farah.

Police arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Hafizul Harawi, after a two-day manhunt in Kota Baru at 3pm on April 15. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK