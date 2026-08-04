KL airport security overhaul under way after $33.9m drug seizure surge, 13 drug mules arrested

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Drug seizures at Kuala Lumpur International Airport soared from RM18.4 million (S$5.76 million) in 2025 to an estimated RM108.3 million (S$33.9 million) between January and July 2026.

SHAH ALAM, Selangor – A comprehensive review of security protocols at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is under way following a sharp surge in drug smuggling cases detected at the nation’s primary gateway.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said the matter was raised during a joint meeting on Aug 3 involving airport stakeholders, the Transport Ministry and enforcement agencies.

“I will not comment on specific security procedures, but based on our meeting, we see an urgent need to enhance security for both passengers and cargo at KLIA.

“The Transport Ministry has proposed revising current standard operating procedures . While KLIA’s main security priorities have historically focused on weapons and contraband, we have now agreed to elevate narcotics detection to that same top priority tier,” Hussein told a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters on Aug 4 .

He added that the police are also investigating potential insider involvement, including the possibility of “counter-setting” operations by syndicates using airport staff.

Highlighting recent enforcement figures, Hussein revealed that drug seizures at KLIA soared from RM18.4 million (S$5.76 million) in 2025 to an estimated RM108.3 million (S$33.9 million) between January and July 2026 . During this seven-month period, the police recorded 108 cases resulting in 121 arrests, including of 52 foreign nationals, and seized 1.3 tonnes of illicit drugs.

Anti-narcotics enforcement operations at KLIA have led to the arrest of 13 suspected drug mules, including five Malaysians and seven foreigners aged between 18 and 53, said Hussein.

“A total of 260.08kg of marijuana buds and 1.01kg of cocaine were seized with the estimated value placed at RM21.26 million,” he said.

He added that it is believed that the drugs had come from land and sea routes here and were supposed to be trafficked to European countries.

He noted that rising European demand for narcotics has driven syndicates to use KLIA as a regional transit hub, as drug prices in Europe can be nearly triple those in South-east Asia.

“There are specific reasons syndicates choose KLIA to smuggle drugs into Europe, perhaps because flights departing from KLIA do not face the same level of scrutiny as flights originating from other countries,” Hussein explained.

“Most were going to fly to the United Kingdom based on tickets. So they would start there, then connect to other countries in Europe, with key countries being the UK and France.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK