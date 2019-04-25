Klang Valley water supply to resume earlier than expected after repairs

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Messages of thanks and congratulations flooded the Air Selangor Facebook page on Thursday (April 25), as hundreds showed their appreciation for the speedy repairs undertaken at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2).

Consumers in 577 areas in the Klang Valley had braced themselves for a four-day water cut, which began at 9am on Wednesday, but by 11pm on the same day, Pengurusan Air Selangor announced that the job had been completed.

The water supply is expected to come back on in stages over 24 hours following the repairs.

Facebook user Irene Soh said the news was a pleasant surprise.

Ms Fauziah Mahmud said the works were done really quickly.

"Thank you, Air Selangor. Even though my area was not affected, I understand how it feels not having water. Good job," she said.

Even though water pressure at her home was still low, Ms Emy Mie was grateful to know water would be restored in no time.

Mr Mohd Izham Shah said the Air Selangor staff did a good job, especially those involved in the improvement works at the plant who had to work overtime.

Mr Muhammad Farriz said he hoped water would reach all homes soon, especially those living far away from the water treatment plant.

Pengurusan Air Selangor customer relationship and communication department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said the process of distributing treated water supply to main reservoirs and the main distribution system would be carried out before water was distributed to customers.

The process is expected to take 24 hours.

In a press statement, Mr Abdul Raof said the supply recovery would vary from one area to another, depending on the geographical location and altitude of customers' premises.

Customers are advised to get the latest updates on the water supply status by checking www.syabas.com.my, Facebook Air Selangor, Twitter @air_selangor and the Air Selangor smartphone application, which can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store.

For water supply assistance, they can send SMS: Tanker to 15300 or WhatsApp at 019-281 6793 or 019-280 0919.