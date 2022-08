Malaysia's upcoming budget is expected to contain populist measures as it precedes a general election, but a soaring deficit means the government will have to constrain itself to targeted handouts, says Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

Polls must be held by September 2023, and next year's budget is currently scheduled to be tabled in the Lower House on Oct 28. Barring a sudden dissolution of Parliament, election goodies should be on the cards.