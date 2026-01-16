KL university air-con explosion: One victim still in coma with fractured skull, bleeding in brain

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA – A HELP University student injured in an air-conditioning gas explosion at the university’s Bukit Damansara campus in Kuala Lumpur remains in a coma.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the 19-year-old female victim suffered internal bleeding in the brain and a fractured skull.

“She is currently being treated at the high dependency ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and remains under close medical supervision,” he said on Jan 16.

Datuk Fadil said another victim, a 54-year-old male supervisor, sustained burn injuries and had metal fragments lodged in his body following the explosion.

“The victim has been admitted to a ward at the hospital with burns covering 24 per cent of his body.

“He is currently conscious, in stable condition and remains under close monitoring after undergoing surgery,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Indonesian man who works at a canteen in the university did not suffer serious injuries, he said.

“He was treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital and was discharged on Jan 15 at about 2pm,” he added.

Another victim, an 18-year-old HELP University student, sustained a waist injury and was initially treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital before being discharged on Jan 13.

“She sought further treatment at a private hospital on the same day.

“She is currently warded and in stable condition after undergoing dental surgery on Jan 15. She is scheduled to undergo waist surgery tomorrow,” Mr Fadil said.

Following the incident at around 11.40am on Jan 12, a man died and nine others were injured in the air-conditioning gas explosion at HELP University.

The deceased, 24-year-old Soo Yu Juan, was a third-year mechanical engineering student at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK