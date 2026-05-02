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Organisers spray water at onlookers and the public along the street during the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 in Bukit Bintang on May 1.

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– ​ The Songkran festival is a cultural touchstone in Thailand, with a similar celebration in neighbouring Cambodia providing competition. Is there, then, room for one more water festival down south in Kuala Lumpur?

Malaysia hosted the Rain Rave Water Music Festival as part of its Visit Malaysia Year 2026. But instead of drawing tourists, it ignited a fierce domestic backlash for allegedly attempting to mimic Songkran – sparking a debate over cultural authenticity and national identity.

The reaction has been harsh in the Muslim-majority nation, where public morality often intersects with policy and the regulation of public space. Critics said the three-day event, which began on April 30, appeared “tone deaf” to local sensitivities within Malaysia’s layered cultural and religious landscape.

The event they said, featured elements viewed as inconsistent with Islamic norms, including scantily dressed, water-soaked crowds, close mixing between men and women, and scenes of uninhibited dancing to loud music.

Some also objected to alcohol consumption and behaviour they described as excessive, while others objected to the use of water in a party setting, saying it carries religious significance linked to purification rituals.

Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing was quick to rebut the “copycat” label and accusations of religious insensitivity, instead framing the festival as part of efforts to revive tourism and spur economic activity.

​“Our programme is not Songkran; it is just a music festival concept,” Datuk Seri Tiong told the press on April 30. “If you feel your religion does not permit it, then do not come.”

But the next day, just across the road from the festival venue, over 80 members of Muslim student group GAMIS called for his resignation and a review of Cabinet posts, accusing some ministers of staying silent on the issue.

Denouncing the “hedonistic” partying and behaviour as morally inappropriate, the protesters carried on for around 30 minutes even as they were drenched in the rain.

“We also want the government to grant autonomy and empower the minister of religious affairs and all Islamic institutions to enforce Islamic laws across all ministries and key national institutions,” said GAMIS president Nik Muhammad Badrain Zamery.

Demonstrators hold a banner accusing the Rain Rave Water Festival as a "vice fest". ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

The festival pull

Promoted as a marquee Labour Day attraction in Bukit Bintang – Kuala Lumpur’s main commercial and shopping district – the festival unfolded as a mix of music, water play and street-level spectacle.

Organisers leaned into a carnival-like setting, combining international and local DJ performances with street food markets, where vendors sold local favourites and drinks alongside small retail stalls and craft displays.

The Water Music Festival was also rolled out across 12 other locations nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, extending its reach beyond the capital as part of a coordinated tourism push for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign, which aims to attract 43 million visitors.

​Across the three days, the programme in KL blended musical performances by Malaysian acts – such as De Fam, Dolla, Joe Flizzow and Mimi Fly – with fashion segments and dance performances, showcasing Malaysia’s multicultural appeal. According to KL police chief Fadil Marsus, over 7,000 turned up to the event on the first day.

By nightfall, the tempo shifted as electronic music took over, water cannons fired into the crowd, and coloured lights washed across the street in front of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur shopping mall.

On the second day, the atmosphere held despite worsening weather. Families mingled with younger crowds, and bursts from water cannons punctuated the evening after 5pm. By 7pm, the area was packed shoulder to shoulder, while nearby train stations faced congestion as festival-goers streamed in and out.

Besides GAMIS, the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) also issued an objection, warning on April 30 that the festival could lead to “moral harm.” It said that while Islam permits entertainment, events must not breach religious boundaries or involve “immoral acts”.

​While Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim did not offer any comment, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shared UMNO’s position on the matter a Facebook post on May 1.

Events must not disregard the values, etiquette, religious sensitivity and norms of the local society, he said. ​“Entertainment is not wrong, but it must have limits.”

Where to draw the line

Online and on the ground, critics also took issue with how the event was out of step with Malaysia’s national image.

​Some local observers questioned the structure of the event, with lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid objecting to street parties as a model to boost tourism.

“You want to have fun? Street parties are not the way to have fun. Fun should be in closed spaces where you can charge entry fees,” she said in a May 2 Facebook post.

​Meanwhile, Facebook user Syahirah Omar commented that because the event was promoted under a national banner, “it is no longer a personal choice... it is about the dignity of the nation”.

On Threads, online user Chris Lim lambasted the festival for its lack of connection to Malaysian culture.

“Any mid-tier public relations firm could write a thesis on why this will be a PR nightmare, especially on socials,” he wrote on April 30.

Mr Jameson Taylor, 45, a tourist from the United States who said he often visits Malaysia for its ecotourism and uniqueness, told The Straits Times on May 1: “Malaysia does not need a water festival like Thailand’s. It has its own vibe and identity.”

​Offering a counterpoint, former tourism minister Nazri Aziz cast doubt on whether critics reflected the wider sentiment, pointing to a “silent majority” in support.

Noting that matters involving Islam fall under the jurisdiction of the Malay Rulers, he warned against politicians “riding on the issue” for political mileage.

Any criticism should be channelled through constitutional avenues rather than street protests, he told ST on May 1.

Datuk Seri Nazri, a former ambassador to the US, also cited the festival’s economic benefits.

“It is not a waste if it’s generating income for the country,” he said.