KL may defer Hari Raya holidays

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will look into the possibility of deferring its public holidays for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, following Indonesia's steps to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday that the government will decide whether the holidays are to be rescheduled after getting views from the Islamic Affairs Minister.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday banned the annual hometown exodus to stop millions of people in big cities such as Jakarta from possibly taking Covid-19 with them to rural areas.

The mudik, just like Malaysia's balik kampung event, occurs once a year at the end of the Ramadan fasting month. Muslims will start fasting this Friday, with Hari Raya celebrated on May 24.

Malaysian schools and businesses are typically shut for about a week to celebrate the biggest Muslim festival on the calendar, with both Muslims and non-Muslims going back to their home towns.

Datuk Seri Ismail, when asked if the government planned to take the same approach as Indonesia, said Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, the Islamic Affairs Minister, would give his views and proposals on this.

"It will not just be about Hari Raya but also on other matters such as the terawih prayers (special evening prayers during Ramadan) that the minister will discuss and propose. So, let's wait for what he has to say. Let us start fasting first," said Mr Ismail.

Indonesia has decided to postpone the festival's public holidays to Dec 28 to 31.

Malaysia yesterday was in the 35th day of its movement control order (MCO). The MCO third phase is from April 15 to 28.

