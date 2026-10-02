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KL is about to get very busy this weekend with F1. Here’s a guide to navigate it

Fans of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc are seen ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, on Oct 1.

KUALA LUMPUR – Formula 1 is back in Malaysia after nine years, and Kuala Lumpur is about to get very hectic with 200,000 spectators expected to attend.

The Bahrain GP will be hosted at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from Oct 2 to 4, following the cancellation of the race at Bahrain International Circuit originally slated for April.

In addition to the F1 race, this weekend the city is also hosting the popular Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) and the closing leg of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race.

If you are heading to the SIC or simply trying to get around KL, a little planning will go a long way.

How to get to the race track

Driving

You can drive to SIC, but expect heavier-than-usual traffic, particularly before and after the practice sessions and race. Follow official traffic directions and allow plenty of extra time.

Avoid roadside parking or unofficial parking areas, as these can obstruct traffic and may result in enforcement action. Do note that there is limited parking at SIC and all cars must have a parking pass to enter the venue.

Public transport

If you are heading from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to the city centre, KLIA Ekspres rail line is offering a special Sepang Race Train Pass that connects Terminal 2 of the airport to KL Sentral.

The pass costs RM200 (S$63) to ferry F1 spectators over six trips during the weekend.

From Terminal 2 of KLIA, spectators can take advantage of the free shuttle bus service offered by Rapid KL between Oct 2 and 4.

Passengers can board the service which runs between KLIA’s Terminal 2, Bandar Baru Enstek and Mitsui Outlet Park.

At KLIA 2, passengers can board at the Level 1 bus hub at Bays B1, B2 and B3.

The Bandar Baru Enstek pick-up and drop-off point is at De-Village, Persiaran Millenia 2, while passengers using Mitsui Outlet Park can board at its bus hub.

It will run every 10 to 15 minutes from 7am until midnight on those dates.

Another shuttle service also stops at the KLIA long-term car park in addition to the three pick-up points mentioned above.

Ride hailing services

Using Grab, taxis or KLIA limousines? This is an option, however, expect strong demand around the circuit, especially immediately before and after the main race.

Check the designated drop-off and pick-up points and be prepared for longer waiting times.

Getting around KL and KLIA

For F1 spectators arriving by air, KLIA is conveniently close to SIC. Those staying in the city can use KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit rail services to reach KL Sentral and connect with KL’s wider public transport network.

Even if you’re just staying in KL, you will still want to keep an eye on the roads.

LTdL Stage 6 on Oct 2 will bring road closures in stages, in the Selangor district of Ampang Jaya just outside KL, beginning from around 11pm on Oct 1, until around noon on Oct 2.

KLSCM will bring further road closures in central KL from around 8pm on Oct 2 until the end of the weekend.

Runners will take over major city roads including Jalan Raja, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Kuching during the event which will take place on Oct 3 to 4.

Check road-closure and public-transport updates before setting off, leave extra time, and use rail services where possible. With three major sporting events happening across the Klang Valley, getting there may take a little more planning.