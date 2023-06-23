KL High Court orders ex-minister to pay PKR $2.88m for defecting

The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Friday ordered former minister Zuraida Kamaruddin to pay RM10 million (S$2.88 million) to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for defecting from the ruling party, breaching a bond she signed five years ago.

Justice Akhtar Tahir found that the bond Datuk Zuraida signed on April 25, 2018, was a valid and binding contract.

“The RM10 million was not disproportionate but a reasonable sum to act as a deterrence to members from acting against the party’s interests. Any lesser sum will not act as a deterrent,” Justice Akhtar said.

He also also ordered Ms Zuraida, who was PKR’s vice-president and a former three-term MP for Ampang, to pay RM50,000 in costs to the party.

Ms Zuraida was also the housing minister under the administration of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad between 2018 and Feb 24, 2020, and the minister in charge of plantation industries and commodities under the administration of former prime minster Ismail Sabri Yaakob from August 2021 to November 2022.

Ms Zuraida said she will appeal against the court’s ruling.

“I will appeal. I have advised my lawyers to (do so),” she told The Star.

Ms Zuraida was MP for Ampang from March 2008 but lost in Malaysia’s general election last year.

She was among the 11 MPs who quit PKR in Feb 2020, leading to the collapse of the Mahathir-led Pakatan Harapan government.

Three months later, she joined former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), before leaving to form multiracial vehicle Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail initiated legal proceedings against Ms Zuraida on behalf of the party on Sept 28, 2020, claiming that she had breached the contractual bond by joining Bersatu.

During the court trial in March, Ms Zuraida claimed she was “forced” to sign the bond document, saying that she was handed the papers on the eve of nomination day in 2018 without an explanation on the terms and conditions.

“What is certain is that I was not given any other choice apart from signing the documents,” news portal Malaysian Insight reported her as saying.

“I signed the documents under compulsion... because I wanted to continue to serve the people, especially those in the Ampang constituency,” she added.