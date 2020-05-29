KL gives employers notice on housing for foreign workers

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian employers have three months to arrange proper accommodation for their foreign workers as required under new laws which take effect on June 1, the Human Resources Ministry has said.

The new guidelines cover foreign workers in all sectors.

Minister M. Saravanan said the Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act will take effect on June 1 in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

"The government will give three months' grace period until Aug 31 to give room for employers to make the necessary arrangements," Datuk Seri Saravanan said on Wednesday. "The enforcement... will begin on Sept 1."

The amendments are also meant to enhance the 2018 foreign workers accommodation guidelines prepared by the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department.

These guidelines cover minimum standard living space, basic amenities as well as safety and hygiene elements, which must be prioritised by employers.

"Foreign workers are a risk group for Covid-19 infection," said Mr Saravanan, referring to the coronavirus outbreak. "This is because they live in crowded and cramped spaces in one housing unit, as well as dirty premises."

He said the ministry agrees with the Malaysian Medical Association on the need for standard operating procedures to implement minimum standards of housing and amenities for workers in all sectors.

Malaysia has been criticised by labour activists recently over its move to round up illegal foreign workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Over 380 cases of fresh infections were reported at migrant detention centres in recent weeks, after thousands of undocumented workers were detained. The government has said that those who have tested positive for the virus would be moved to a quarantine centre.

