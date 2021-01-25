KL eyes tougher lockdown

Malaysia is planning a tougher lockdown from next month if daily coronavirus cases continue to rise, say government sources.
This will mean shutting down key economic sectors such as manufacturing and construction.
SEE THE BIG STORY
Malaysia is planning a tougher lockdown from next month if daily coronavirus cases continue to rise, say government sources.
This will mean shutting down key economic sectors such as manufacturing and construction.
SEE THE BIG STORY
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.