Covid-19

KL eyes tougher lockdown

  • Published
    35 min ago

Malaysia is planning a tougher lockdown from next month if daily coronavirus cases continue to rise, say government sources.

This will mean shutting down key economic sectors such as manufacturing and construction.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2021, with the headline 'KL eyes tougher lockdown'.
