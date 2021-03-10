KL court lets rights groups challenge Myanmar deportation

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian court yesterday granted international human rights groups permission to challenge the recent deportation of Myanmar nationals, a major step in a country where the law bars immigration decisions from being questioned in court.

The Malaysian government last month deported 1,086 people it claimed were illegal immigrants on three Myanmar navy ships. It did so just hours after an interim court order banning the group's removal, pending a legal bid by Amnesty International and Asylum Access to halt the plan amid fears that there were asylum seekers and children among the group.

Yesterday's ruling by the Kuala Lumpur High Court paves the way for a full hearing on the deportations and extends a stay barring the removal of another 114 Myanmar nationals until the end of the judicial review.

The case is unlikely to bring back those who have already been deported, but could allow similar challenges against future removals, said Mr New Sin Yew, a lawyer for the groups.

"It's a very important decision because it recognises the function of non-governmental organisations like Asylum Access and Amnesty International and their standing in bringing judicial review to hold the authorities accountable," he said.

The European Union and the United States have expressed concern that the deportations went ahead despite the interim court order, while several Malaysian lawmakers have said the move could amount to contempt of court.

Asylum Access Malaysia director Hui Ying Tham said the human rights groups had not yet decided whether to seek action against the government for contempt of court, but have asked the authorities for more details on those deported.

Malaysia's immigration department has said the returned group did not include Rohingya refugees or asylum seekers, but concerns have persisted as the United Nations refugee agency has for more than a year been denied access to detainees to verify their status.

The rights groups in their court filing said three UN-registered people and 17 minors with at least one parent in Malaysia were on the deportee list. It was unclear if those individuals were sent back.

Malaysia is home to more than 154,000 asylum seekers from Myanmar, where the military seized power last month.

