KL confident of meeting JB-S'pore rail link deadline

JOHOR BARU • Malaysia is confident of meeting the July 31 deadline for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, said Senior Minister for Economy Azmin Ali.

He said there were 222 unresolved issues on the project. "Both countries have successfully solved 220 issues... We only have two more issues, where a technical committee will meet up on July 13 to discuss them," Datuk Seri Azmin said after attending a discussion with local industry players in Johor Baru last Saturday.

Mr Azmin, who is also the Minister of International Trade and Industry, declined to elaborate on the two issues, which he would leave to the technical committee to discuss and which will need approval from both countries.

He added: "I have spoken to the Transport Ministry and was given the assurance that both teams will be able to resolve the two remaining issues. This is important because we have until the end of this month to conclude the whole process of negotiation..."

In May, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the deadline for the much delayed project had been extended by three months to July 31. The extension was sought by Malaysia due to the impact of the pandemic.

Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said at the time the Republic had agreed to further extend the suspension "for a third and final time".

A statement yesterday from Singapore's Ministry of Transport said: "Malaysia and Singapore have been in intensive discussions on the RTS Link project.

"Like Malaysia, we are optimistic that the discussions on the outstanding matters can be concluded by the July 31, 2020 deadline. More details will be announced closer to the date."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

• Additional reporting by Cheryl Tan