KL airport shooting: Suspect’s photo sent to Malaysia’s northern borders, neighbouring country

Malaysian police have disseminated images of a suspect linked to the shooting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 in the early hours of April 14 to all northern entry points of the Malaysian peninsula and the authorities in a neighbouring nation, Bernama reported.

The authorities are seeking Hafizul Harawi, 38, to aid in their inquiries.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said directives were promptly issued upon the identification of the suspect in the shooting that resulted in a bodyguard getting severely injured.

Security measures have been tightened at border “rat lanes” to deter his potential escape to a neighbouring country.

“I have faith in the efficiency of my personnel. The suspect will be caught soon,” Mr Razarudin told Malaysian news agency Bernama on April 14. He added that the suspect is believed to still be in Malaysia and efforts to find him have intensified.

He said initial investigations indicated that the suspect used a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the shooting. Three bullet casings were recovered from the scene, with one failing to detonate.

It is suspected that the man acquired the firearm from a neighbouring country. The incident unfolded around 1.30am when he allegedly discharged two shots at his wife near the airport’s arrival hall entrance, narrowly missing her but striking her bodyguard.