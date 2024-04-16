KL airport shooting: Malaysian police probing why suspect went for check-up the week before

KOTA BHARU - Police are investigating why the suspect who shot a bodyguard at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently had gone for a medical check-up at a private hospital in Kota Bharu a week prior to the shooting.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain did not rule out the possibility that it was done for visa application purposes.

“The suspect was caught in front of the same hospital on April 15,” he said.

“Based on our checks, the suspect came back from Saudi Arabia and landed in Bangkok last week. He then came to Kota Bharu and went for a medical check-up.”

“We believe he was coming to the hospital here prior to his arrest because he wanted to collect the medical report,” he told reporters on April 16.

“It is, however, still premature for us to say for certain that it was for visa arrangements,” he added.

He said there was a struggle prior to the suspect’s arrest in front of the hospital.

“I am thankful that he was arrested without further untoward incidents,” he said.

“We checked his car and found that he had changed the number plates on the vehicle.

“We also found a Glock gun, with one round in the chamber and eight more in its magazine,” he said, adding that police also seized a box containing 24 cartridges.

He said checks on the vehicle led to the seizure of firecrackers of the type believed to have been used by the suspect prior to the shooting.

“The suspect told us that he bought the firecrackers in Gombak.

“We also found foreign currency, riyal and Thai baht, in the vehicle,” he said.

Mr Shuhaily said the gun would be sent for a ballistics and serviceability test to determine if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

He said other items seized include four identity cards of other individuals.