‘King tide’ tears down Sabah water village

KOTA KINABALU - Another 38 stilt houses in east Malaysia state Sabah collapsed on Sunday night, taking the total to 108 houses destroyed, as the seaside water village of Kampung Forest faced the onslaught of the ‘king tide’ phenomenon.

More houses could be in danger of falling as the high tide phenomenon is expected to hit again.

Sandakan district police chief Fuad Malek said 70 houses had collapsed due to the phenomenon on Saturday night. A king tide is known as an exceptionally high tide.

“The number of evacuees at a relief centre also increased to 684 people,” he told reporters on Monday, adding that no casualties were reported.

Kampung Forest, a water village of several hundred houses, has faced the brunt of the phenomenon over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that a family of six who had earlier declined to leave the settlement had to finally abandon their house and spend the night in a car after the tide started rising on Sunday night.

Mr Riden Abdul Mutalib, 43, said his family feared that the only bridge linking their house to land at Kampung Forest would be submerged when the water level began rising at about 9pm on Christmas Day.

“If the bridge collapses, we will be stranded in our house. Many stilt houses in the settlement had collapsed (last Saturday). There is no power supply now,” he said at the village on Monday.

Mr Riden said the family chose not to be evacuated to the relief centre because they wanted to salvage more belongings, but security forces only allowed him to go back after the water level had subsided.

“We just removed whatever we could. We thought the water would not rise to this height again,” he added.

A villager from Kampung Forest, Ms Zulaikah Ali, 23, said her family also chose not to move to the PPS but stayed at a relative’s house on higher ground.

She said villagers were worried about break-ins and looters, which occurred every time the area was hit by a disaster.

Her house was not badly affected by the rising water, but the power supply had been cut off for safety reasons since Saturday’s incident.