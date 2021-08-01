Key players in Malaysia's political storm

(Clockwise from top left) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and PAS president Hadi Awang.
PHOTOS: AFP, BERNAMA, THE MALAY MAIL, PARTI KEADILAN RAKYAT, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Tan Sri Muhyiddin succeeded Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as premier in March last year. Both men were from the same Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which was part of the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. Mr Muhyiddin and a good number of his party colleagues defected from the PH coalition, leading eventually to the collapse of that government. A new coalition, the Perikatan Nasional (PN), then took the reins of power in Putrajaya. But it rules with a slim majority, often under pressure from Umno, the biggest party in PN.

In January, Mr Muhyiddin sought emergency powers to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, assented, resulting in the suspension of Parliament for seven months. The move also prevented a no-confidence vote from being tabled against the Premier in Parliament.

As Malaysia faces a political crisis on top of the Covid-19 pandemic, these leaders may carry the cards to the government's next moves.
Nadirah H. Rodzi
