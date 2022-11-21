Kamala Harris says US and Philippines ties long and enduring

MANILA – The relationship between the United States and the Philippines is long and enduring and American commitment unwavering, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Monday after meeting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

After the meeting, Mr Marcos also said ties between the two countries remained strong and important.

This comes as the Philippine military disclosed that a Chinese Coast Guard ship on Sunday “forcefully retrieved” what was suspected to be rocket debris being towed by a Philippine Navy boat on disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Philippine Navy Vice-Admiral Alberto Carlos said the Chinese ship blocked the small navy boat that was towing an “unidentified floating object” towards the Philippine-garrisoned Thitu island.

The Chinese then deployed an inflatable boat team that “forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the (Filipino) rubber boat”, he said.

The object “looks similar” to floating debris that resembled Chinese rocket fairings, which were recovered this month from the island of Busuanga, north of Palawan province, military spokeswoman Major Cherryl Tindog told reporters.

Ms Harris is set to visit Palawan – bulwark of Philippine defences in the heavily disputed southern part of the South China Sea – on Tuesday.

The Philippine foreign ministry said it was “aware of the incident and awaits the detailed reports from maritime law enforcement agencies”.