News analysis

Kamala Harris in Hanoi: Doubts over US commitment gain little traction in Vietnam

Indochina Bureau Chief
US Vice-President Kamala Harris meets civil society change makers in Hanoi, on Aug 26, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - When helicopters were used to evacuate United States diplomats from Kabul in mid-August, it was hard not to compare this with their dramatic departure from Saigon some 46 years ago, at the end of the Vietnam War.

But both Hanoi and Washington were eager to bury any such ill-timed analogy during the visit of US Vice-President Kamala Harris to the region this week. And they pulled it off.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 