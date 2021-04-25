Junta agrees to de-escalate violence, says Muhyiddin

JAKARTA • Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that Myanmar has accepted that its military must de-escalate the violence and stop killing civilians.

Speaking to reporters after the Asean leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said the regional meeting on the Myanmar crisis was a success, the Bernama news agency reported.

"Malaysia believes the killings and violence must end. All parties must urgently restrain from any provocations and actions that will perpetuate violence and unrest," he said.

Calling for a meaningful and inclusive political dialogue, Mr Muhyiddin said this could take place only with the prompt and unconditional release of political detainees.

"We have succeeded. It's beyond our expectation in getting the outcome from today's meeting," Bernama quoted the Premier as saying.

Mr Muhyiddin said Malaysia made three proposals at the meeting, which was attended by Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, the first being de-escalation of the ground situation.

"We tried not to accuse (Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's) side too much because we don't care who's causing it," the Malaysian Prime Minister told Reuters.

"We just stressed that the violence must stop. For him, it's the other side that's causing the problems. But he agreed that violence must stop."

More than 700 people have been killed in the bloody crackdown since the Myanmar military staged a coup on Feb 1.

Malaysia's second proposal, Mr Muhyiddin added, was the release of all political prisoners.

Its third proposal was for the Asean chairman and secretary-general to have access into Myanmar and be allowed to meet all parties involved in the crisis, Bernama reported.

END THE VIOLENCE We have succeeded. It's beyond our expectation in getting the outcome from today's meeting... We tried not to accuse (Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's) side too much because we don't care who's causing it... We just stressed that the violence must stop. For him, it's the other side that's causing the problems. But he agreed that violence must stop. MALAYSIAN PRIME MINISTER MUHYIDDIN YASSIN, on talks yesterday with Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing at the Asean leaders' meeting in Jakarta.

Mr Muhyiddin said General Min Aung Hlaing has agreed to proposals by other Asean countries to allow humanitarian assistance and national reconciliation efforts.

This, he said, showed that critics were wrong to say that Asean did not manage to do anything to address the crisis.

"We are very concerned with the development in Myanmar and we will continue to find ways to tackle the crisis," Mr Muhyiddin told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Mr Charles Santiago, chairman of Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, said after the summit that while the group welcomed the points agreed upon, Asean must now move quickly to ensure that the general deliver on ending the violence and releasing political prisoners.

"We must not see a scenario where Min Aung Hlaing endlessly delays action, or controls who (Asean) talks to and delivers aid to," Mr Santiago said in a statement.