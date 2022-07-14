Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Nature lovers visiting Malaysia's Taman Tugu forest reserve can spot monkeys eating fruit in the trees, watch lizards darting across trails or listen to wild hens crowing among the lush vegetation - all against the backdrop of Kuala Lumpur's skyline.

While most Malaysian jungles are located on the biodiversity-rich island of Borneo, this 66-acre (27-hectare) forest acts as a green lung for the bustling capital city.

Like many other conservation projects, this forest park - financed primarily by the country's sovereign wealth fund - is ramping up efforts to attract additional backing from private businesses eager to bolster their green credentials.

Originally earmarked for a theme park, Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional teamed up in 2016 with government agencies and community and conservation groups to protect and restore the forest under a national trust.

Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, managing director at Khazanah, said action needed to be taken to repair the damage done by climate change and help maintain the environment for future generations.

"We saw the need and led the corporate social responsibility initiative to preserve, conserve and activate Taman Tugu," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

More than 1,000 trees on the site have now been identified and tagged for preservation - including many indigenous species that are 100 years old - with an additional 4,000 trees planted.

Improving conservation and management of natural areas - from parks and forests to oceans - is seen as key to protecting the ecosystems on which humans depend, and the role of private finance in such efforts is likely to grow in the coming years.

But forests worldwide are being felled at an alarming rate - often for palm oil, soybeans and beef - destroying biodiversity.

Funding biodiversity protection and restoration is a challenge for both governments and companies, with global annual spending to protect and restore nature on land needing to triple to US$350 billion (S$488.78 billion) by 2030, a United Nations report said last year.

Ms Cristianne Close, head of global markets at green group WWF International, helps businesses to develop nature-friendly policies and conservation partnerships.

"Companies realise this is not just a CSR (corporate social responsibility) thing - this is a business-making thing," Ms Close said. "Nature is becoming as important as climate in the view of companies."

More firms are realising how sustainability will help ensure their futures long-term and attract more consumers, she added.