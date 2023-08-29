Joy turns to grief as woman in Malaysia gets married, loses mother on same day

The woman received news that her mother was in critical condition in hospital half an hour after she and her husband solemnised their union. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MAWIEKHAILI/TIKTOK
A woman in Malaysia lost her mother on her wedding day last Saturday, midway through her wedding festivities in Kuala Lumpur.

Fitness influencer Mawie Khaili on Sunday shared how his friend Ika’s big day had turned tragic in a TikTok video that has been seen 150,000 times.

According to Mr Mawie, the wedding had been going swimmingly for Ms Ika. But around half an hour after she and her husband solemnised their union, Ms Ika received news that her mother, who was warded at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, was in critical condition.

Ms Ika rushed to the hospital, but her mother died just when she arrived.

In the video, her mother is seen being wheeled away as Mr Mawie narrated: “I cannot imagine being in Ika’s situation.”

He went on to say that the distraught bride decided to return to her wedding venue out of respect for her guests who had travelled from different parts of the country, as well as Indonesia and Singapore, for her big day.

Her mother’s body was accompanied by her father, who was in a wheelchair.

Ms Ika (left) and her father (in wheelchair) at her mother’s burial. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM MAWIEKHAILI/TIKTOK

The video ended with a still of Ms Ika, who had swopped her white dress for a dark-coloured dress, at her mother’s burial.

“When we feel sad, or fall on hard times, remember that there are many others who are more distressed, facing more difficulties than us,” Mr Mawie said.

