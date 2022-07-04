Jokowi's Russian mission is great, though it achieves little: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A highly respected Indonesian veteran diplomat concluded that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had failed his peace mission in Moscow last week.

The influential and popular diplomat had given the President a 10-point recommendation just before the latter left for Kyiv and Moscow. On the surface, the President's shuttle diplomacy did not offer a breakthrough, let alone progress, in the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war because the problem is too complicated to overcome by an individual in a short time. But I believe Jokowi will pursue peace no matter what.