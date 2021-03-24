News Analysis

Jokowi's call for Asean meeting a surprise, bold move

Regional Correspondent
President Joko Widodo urged that violence be halted and democracy, peace and stability be restored in Myanmar.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    21 min ago
SINGAPORE - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's recent call for a high-level meeting in Asean to discuss the Myanmar crisis was a bold move and unusual for a leader who tends to shy away from foreign policy, analysts say.

"This is quite a strong statement (from the president), especially considering Asean's usual "quiet" and non-interference approach," Dr Deasy Simandjuntak, associate fellow at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, told The Straits Times.

