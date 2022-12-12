Jokowi wraps up the year with a big Javanese wedding

JAKARTA - With 6,000 invitations delivered, including to VIPs and foreign dignitaries, the nuptials of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s second son, Kaesang Pangarep, to Erina Gudono held over the weekend in Surakarta, Central Java, and neighbouring Yogyakarta have all the hallmarks of the wedding of the year.

The 27-year-old businessman tied the knot with Erina, 26, an education advocate for marginalised communities and a former beauty queen, on Saturday in a Muslim wedding ceremony at Yogyakarta’s Pendopo Agung Royal Ambarrukmo, a cultural heritage site and part of the Kedaton Ambarrukmo complex.