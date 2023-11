JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is running for vice-president in the 2024 presidential polls, completed his studies and earned an advanced diploma as well as a degree, said the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) on Nov 23.

The school was responding to online chatter in forums and social media platforms where questions were raised on whether the qualifications from MDIS held by Mr Gibran, who is also mayor of Surakarta, or Solo, were legitimate.