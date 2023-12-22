Jokowi’s son fends off criticism from seasoned rivals in Indonesia’s first vice-presidential debate

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s millennial son coolly fended off criticisms in a highly-anticipated election debate on Dec 22, as his vice-presidential opponents blasted his father’s biggest legacy project to move the country’s capital from Jakarta to Borneo.
Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka surprised the audience with his calm delivery, laced with stinging sarcasm as he squared off against political heavyweights – chief security minister Mahfud MD and seasoned politician Muhaimin Iskandar.
Mr Gibran, 36, defended his father’s economic policies that he said had reduced unemployment, poverty and economic inequality.
He hailed Nusantara, the new administrative capital currently being built from scratch in East Kalimantan, as a “symbol of equality” that would create jobs and distribute economic growth more evenly to regions outside Java island, where Jakarta is located.
Mr Muhaimin, 57, criticised the high cost of the project, estimated at nearly 500 trillion rupiah (S$42.8 billion), saying even 1 to 3 per cent of the outlay would have been better used to develop infrastructure such as schools and roads across Kalimantan, which is the Indonesian part of Borneo.
In response, Mr Gibran reminded Mr Muhaimin that he had celebrated the launch of the capital project, “slicing the nasi tumpeng”, a yellow rice dish prepared for special occasions in Indonesia.
“Mr Muhaimin, I remember the last time you too visited Nusantara to celebrate the project, but now you are saying otherwise. You are not being consistent. Nusantara is not only about building government buildings, it’s a symbol of equality, a symbol of transformation of Indonesia’s development,” he added.
Addressing criticism from Mr Mahfud, 66, about the absence of investors channelling funds into the new capital, Mr Gibran said few investors have come forward as they are waiting to see who will form the new government and the level of political stability in the country.
Mr Gibran also pressed Mr Mahfud for a reply to his question about how he would regulate carbon capture and storage technology to reduce emissions from the atmosphere.
“You haven’t answered my question, Mr Mahfud,” he said sharply. “You should not ramble. I asked how you would draft the stipulations.”
Mr Mahfud replied that it needs an academic paper to answer that question, adding: “We need to identify the problems to address first and only then we could discuss the substance.”
During the debate, Mr Gibran laid out his plans to improve the economy, from developing the downstream industry in the areas of mining, agriculture and fisheries, to supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises. These measures will create 19 million jobs, he said.
The debate was the second of five election debates, with the Dec 22 discussion focused on the economy, finance, trade, investment and infrastructure.
Mr Gibran has been in the spotlight since his nomination in October to run in the Feb 14, 2024, presidential race as the running mate of Mr Prabowo Subianto, 72, Indonesia’s defence minister who is widely-held to have the president’s political backing.
Mr Gibran, the mayor of Solo city for the past two years, became qualified to run for office after the Constitutional Court, led by his uncle and chief justice Anwar Usman, on Oct 17 ruled that those below 40 can become president or vice-presidential candidates, provided they have served as elected regional leaders.
The controversial ruling had drawn flak from critics, who accused Mr Widodo of trying to build a political dynasty through his son at the expense of democracy.
Analysts have said that the criticisms would not linger for too long or jeopardise Prabowo-Gibran ticket, given the massive popularity and achievements of President Jokowi, as he is better known, during his two terms since 2014.
Senior politicians have called Mr Gibran “anak ingusan”, literally translated as “snotty child” in Indonesian, considering him as a political greenhorn who is not ready to helm the country’s second-highest office.
His relative political inexperience was laid bare at the first presidential debate on Dec 12. He had been caught on camera standing up among the audience, gesturing vigorously to whip up supporters to cheer for Mr Prabowo, who was being grilled by his rivals, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54, and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55.
He was reprimanded by the General Election Commission on Dec 18 for his actions, which it said were violations of its rules.
At the Dec 22 debate, Mr Gibran acknowledged he has a lot to learn from senior politicians and seek their guidance.
“I am very happy to share the same stage with these great personalities. A youth exchanging views with a party chairman and a professor,” he said. “The youth must support each other, walk hand in hand... I am sure we will achieve the 2045 Golden Indonesia.”