Jokowi’s son and V-P candidate silences critics in debate ahead of Indonesia’s polls

JAKARTA – Weathering accusations of nepotism and political inexperience, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s son and vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka has silenced his critics with a sterling election debate performance.

During the Dec 23 televised event ahead of the presidential election on Feb 14, the 36-year-old faced off his rivals, heavyweight Law and Security Minister Mahfud MD and seasoned Muslim politician Muhaimin Iskandar, while delivering some punches which left them floundering.

Analysts say Mr Gibran’s performance was beyond expectations. Taking notes from his father’s playbook, he combined his slow, measured speech with technical jargon to confuse his opponents.

Mr Gibran asked Mr Mahfud about regulations on capturing and storing carbon dioxide, and quizzed Mr Muhaimin on the SGIE, without explaining it was the acronym for the State of Global Islamic Economy.

“This is similar to Jokowi’s debate style during the 2019 presidential election, when he used the term ‘unicorn’ and (then opponent) Prabowo Subianto didn’t understand it,” Dr Ambang Priyonggo, a political analyst from Multimedia Nusantara University, told The Straits Times, referring to the President by his nickname.

“In terms of communication style, Mr Gibran tries to emulate his father Jokowi. This seems to be a profitable strategy, as it reinforces the notion that he and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto are indeed ‘continuing’ Jokowi’s leadership,” Dr Ambang added.

The debate, which mostly focused on the economy, also played to Mr Gibran’s strengths, since he has been the mayor of Solo in Central Java for the past two years.

Mr Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst at the Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency, told ST: “Mr Mahfud and Mr Muhaimin were excellent on law and religious issues, but not too adept on economic issues. They are also not decision-makers like Gibran. They do not provide policy solutions that engage voters, especially young and first-time voters.”

According to analysts, Mr Gibran also expertly pulled off some theatrics.

He was captured on screen bowing and kissing the hands of his opponents – a gesture of respect towards elders in Indonesia – as well as waving his hands upwards to rouse cheers from his younger supporters.

Similarly, Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo, with whom Mr Gibran is sharing a ticket, had busted out a little dance at a Dec 12 debate.

Mr Yoes Kenawas, a research fellow at Atma Jaya Catholic University, told ST: “Their theatrical performance became the talk of the town. It’s more the performative aspects, rather than the substantive ones, (that are used to attract voters).”

Mr Yoes said that for the president and vice-president to be an effective team, technical knowledge is not enough, and that strategic thinking is also required to achieve bigger goals for the country.

But he added: “It is hard to see the (Prabowo-Gibran) pair do that.”

He acknowledged that Indonesia has progressed under Mr Widodo, but said many experts still had doubts whether the President’s policies and development strategies could ensure sustainable and equitable progress for the nation.

Mr Yoes said: “Statistics show impressive achievements. But on the ground, people still depend on state support, inequality is still a big problem, and more importantly, corruption is still there – if not getting worse in the past nine years. Democracy is also still declining.”