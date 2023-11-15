Jokowi’s party PDI-P dismisses his son-in-law for supporting Prabowo

JAKARTA - Mr Bobby Nasution, Medan mayor and son-in-law of President Joko Widodo, has been officially dismissed from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) for supporting presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“Yes, he was dismissed because he was deemed to have violated party rules. This is to ensure that he takes responsibility and did not underestimate his role as a party member,” said Mr Boydo Panjaitan, treasurer of the PDI-P Medan branch, on Tuesday.

An official letter dated Nov 10, signed by PDI-P Medan chairman Hasyim and secretary Roby Harus, said Mr Bobby had violated the party’s code of ethics and discipline by supporting candidates endorsed by another political party.

PDI-P has declared its support for the candidacy of former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.

“Bobby is no longer fit for PDI-P membership,” Mr Hasyim told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

The letter explained that on Nov 6, Mr Bobby discussed the matter with the PDI-P Central Executive Board (DPP). The DPP then granted him three days to resign from the party.

“By the deadline given by the PDI-P DPP, Pak Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution had not submitted a resignation letter and the PDI-P membership card (KTA) to the PDI-P Regional Leadership Board (DPC),” the letter said.

Mr Bobby previously said he was still looking for the right time to return his KTA to the PDI-P Medan DPC.

However, on Nov 8, he led the declaration at an event held by the Entrepreneur Fighters Front supporting Mr Prabowo and Mr Gibran at Djakarta Theatre XXI in Central Jakarta, despite not having submitted his formal resignation from the PDI-P.

Mr Boydo said: “Ethically, he should have returned the KTA first and submitted a proper resignation letter, displaying integrity. He shouldn’t have been busy with the declaration first.”

Mr Bobby stopped short of commenting on his dismissal, but said he thanked PDI-P for its support of his mayorship. He won the Medan mayoral election in late 2020 on the PDI-P’s ticket.

“Let’s hope that the party will continue supporting me (until the end of my tenure next year),” he said on Tuesday.

The rift between PDI-P and Mr Widodo’s family started to widen after the Constitutional Court’s ruling that cleared the way for Mr Gibran to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Analysts say Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, has pulled out all the stops to secure his son’s candidacy and seal his legacy, even if it means opposing the PDI-P, which supports the Ganjar-Mahfud pair.