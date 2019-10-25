Indonesia President Jokowi mulls over appointing re-election campaign treasurer as deputy defence minister

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo is considering appointing a businessman close to the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) as deputy to Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Mr Sakti Wahyu Trenggono was a former treasurer in Mr Joko's re-election campaign team and also helped him in his first presidential campaign in 2014. The businessman runs companies that provide mobile phone towers in Indonesia.

Mr Joko, popularly called Jokowi, was re-elected in April and sworn into office for his second and final five-year term on Sunday (Oct 20). Mr Prabowo, a former army general and chairman of opposition party Gerindra, had fiercely challenged him in both the 2014 and 2019 presidential polls.

The President is also set to appoint deputies to help other ministers holding strategic positions or heavy portfolios.

State mining holding company Inalum's chief executive officer Budi Sadikin and state-controlled Bank Mandiri CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo are being considered as deputies to State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, insiders told The Straits Times.

Politician Budi Arie Setiadi, who founded Projo, a main volunteer group supporting Mr Joko, is being considered as deputy to Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Teten Maskudi, while former deputy trade minister Mahendra Siregar may become deputy to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.

Mr Joko unveiled his new Cabinet on Wednesday (Oct 23), recruiting politicians from across the aisle as well as professionals, including the co-founder of ride-hailing company Gojek.

More than a third of the ministers are from his previous government, with politicians accounting for more than 40 per cent of his Cabinet.

The line-up reflects his efforts to balance stability with competence by selecting candidates proposed by the political parties that had backed him. It also reflects his desire to inject new blood into the government as he aims to modernise and grow the economy.

Indonesia needs to pre-empt a possible economic recession by making sure it has political stability, amid mounting external pressures from the global economic weaknesses, triggered by a protracted trade war between the world's largest economies China and the United States.

Seasoned politician Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of Golkar, the party with the second-largest number of Parliament seats, has been appointed as the chief economic minister, as part of Mr Joko's political economy approach. The position was previously held by senior technocrat Darmin Nasution.