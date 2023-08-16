Jokowi mounts defence during national address after being criticised for election interference

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that he had no authority to decide who will be the country’s next leader, in an apparent backtracking on his remarks made earlier in 2023 that he would intervene in the upcoming elections behind the scenes.

Mr Widodo wields immense influence over the outcome of the presidential and legislative elections that will take place in February 2024 as well as the regional polls in November 2024, given his backing by seven of nine parties in the House of Representatives and millions of core voters.

In his annual State of the Nation address on Wednesday, he understood the hints from politicians and party members, who would say the “village chief” would give the directive on their presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“I realise that the village chief refers to me. To which I replied that I’m not a village chief – I’m the President of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.

“However, let me stress that I am not a chairperson of a political party, nor am I the leader of a coalition of political parties. In accordance with the provisions of the law, it is political parties and their coalition that determine presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“Thus, I would like to state that it’s not my authority – it’s not the authority of the ‘village chief’.”

Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, faced a barrage of criticism after he admitted in June to cawe-cawe or interfering in the hunt for his successor, in the name of the nation’s best interests. This triggered a slew of name-calling him against him online.

His pick appeared to be Mr Prabowo Subianto, his defence minister, whom he believes will continue his projects. Mr Prabowo was also his opponent in the past two presidential elections.

Several meetings between the two men in recent months raised speculation about Mr Widodo’s potential endorsement of Mr Prabowo, who has publicly stated that he would implement the President’s programmes.

“He’s trying to use his state speech to clear his name of this allegation that he has been directly involved in coalition building for the next presidential election, as this may reflect badly on his leadership,” sociology associate professor Sulfikar Amir from Nanyang Technological University told The Straits Times.

While previous Indonesian presidents have tried to influence the elections quietly, analysts say Mr Widodo has done so openly – which he might be having regrets over now, hence the damage control.

Analysts say there has also been speculation that Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the President’s elder son and Solo mayor, is being primed to take up important government positions and may be a potential vice-presidential candidate.

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) filed a petition earlier in 2023 to lower the minimum age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates to 35 from the current 40.

The 35-year-old Mr Gibran has been touted as a potential running mate for either Mr Prabowo, or Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who is endorsed by Mr Widodo’s party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Mr Gibran has downplayed the proposal, but has not outrightly dismissed the idea.