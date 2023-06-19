Jokowi meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, expresses hope for stronger ties

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Bogor presidential palace in West Java on Monday and expressed the hope that the two countries would deepen their ties.

Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, arrived in Indonesia on Saturday for a week-long visit.

This is the emperor’s first official visit since his ascension to the throne in 2019. Mr Widodo extended the invitation to the couple in July 2022.

The Indonesian president said he was honoured by the visit, which he saw as a sign of strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

“Such a foundation is needed to develop a strategic partnership between both countries in the future, especially in the economic field,” he said in a livestreamed press statement on Monday.

“The friendship between both countries and the people of Japan and Indonesia must continue to be nurtured amid the current challenges in the world.”

Naruhito said that he was pleased to visit Indonesia and thanked Mr Widodo for the warm welcome.

He added that the visit enabled him to deepen his understanding of Indonesia’s diverse culture and society, as well as the history of Indonesia and its people, who helped promote friendly bilateral relationships.

“I sincerely hope that exchanges between young people from both countries will lead to further development of friendly relations between our two countries,” he said.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Japan, as well as the 50th anniversary of friendly ties between Japan and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), which is chaired by Indonesia this year.

During the meeting, Mr Widodo, who was accompanied by First Lady Iriana, and Naruhito with Empress Masako planted eaglewood trees and visited the Orchid House in the Bogor Botanical Garden, before having a luncheon.

On Sunday, the Japanese royals visited the MRT station in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, where they were greeted by a number of Japanese people.

The Jakarta MRT, which opened for service in 2019, was funded by a Japanese loan, as well as designed and constructed with Japan’s support.

The two countries developed a close relationship after Japan committed to invest in Indonesia following World War II.