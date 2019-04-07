Joko-Ma'ruf supporters clash with rival group in Yogyakarta

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A group of men clashed with residents near the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) regional headquarters in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Sunday (April 7).

The men reportedly began marching at 11.30pm toward an event for President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Mr Ma'aruf Amin's campaign.

On their way, they passed the FPI base on Jl Wates, which also serves as a public post in support of the Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno presidential ticket in the region.

The men carried flags saying "Tentara Langit", a mass organisation in Yogyakarta that is affiliated with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Mr Joko's political party.

They were reportedly shouting, "Long live Jokowi-Amin" and allegedly threw stones at the FPI base.

Two amateur videos circulating on social media on Sunday featured a female narrator claiming the alleged attackers were PDI-P sympathisers.

The suspects then threw rocks at a Jeep emblazoned with the FPI logo that was parked in front of the building.

"There has been a clash between two groups near the FPI base. There are no reported casualties. Only an FPI car was damaged," Sleman Police chief Senior Commander Rizky Febriyansyah said on Sunday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He added that the conflict may have been triggered by direct provocations between the two groups.

As reported by tempo.co, the alleged PDI-P sympathisers had been on their way to attend an open rally organised by the Jokowi-Ma'ruf ticket at the Wates public square in Kulonprogo regency, Yogyakarta, before being involved in the conflict.