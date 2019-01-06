'Joint family trip' in Morocco: PKR leader Azmin Ali says he merely 'bumped' into Umno political foe Hishammuddin Hussein

SEMENYIH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has refuted allegations that he and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had planned a holiday in Morocco with their families.

The Economic Minister said that he merely "bumped into" the former Umno vice-president in Marrakesh.

"I did not go for a holiday with him. I just bumped into him in Morocco.

"I met many (other) Malaysians in Morocco, it is not an issue. I met Malaysian students and tourists in Morocco.

"So janganlah (don't create rumours)," Datuk Seri Azmin said after being asked to comment on a photo of his and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin's families posing together in Morocco.

The photo, posted by Mr Mohamed Azmin's eldest son, Mr Ameer Azmin, went viral on social media, raising questions on the implication of the meeting.

Mr Azmin said that there was no conversation on politics between the two.

"We need to be more civilised, don't think that every time (political leaders) meet, there will be political talks. No," he said.

He added that his relationship with Mr Hishammuddin has stretched for years.

"Our friendship started decades ago, it is nothing new," he said, adding that he was the only then-Opposition member to attend the wedding of Mr Hishammuddin's eldest child.

"For the good of the country, we have to be more inclusive," he added.

Mr Hishammuddin was a Cabinet minister in the Najib Razak administration, with stints as home minister and defence minister.

Mr Hishammuddin and Mr Azmin were widely rumoured recently to be working to get MPs from their respective parties to back the continued prime ministership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Commenting on rumours that there were people within Pakatan Harapan who were trying to stop Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister, Mr Azmin said that as far as he knew, the understanding that Datuk Seri Anwar will succeed Dr Mahathir was still there.

"But based on the sentiment of the public, these speculations need to be stopped as our (the government's) attention and focus should be on the country's growth, to reduce the cost of living, and to ensure the welfare of the people is taken care of.

"That should be the responsibility of the government of the day and this is what Dr Mahathir and his Cabinet are doing. So we need to focus on the growth of the country and be done with these political speculations.

"For the first time in 61 years, all Malaysians regardless of race and religion decided to change the government, so we need to respect the people's decision and try to fulfil their aspirations," he said.

Mr Azmin was speaking to the media after attending the official handover ceremony of Simfoni Apartments, which is part of the Eco Majestic development, in Semenyih on Sunday (Jan 6).

Simfoni Apartments is the first of EcoWorld's affordable homes project under the Selangor state government's Rumah SelangorKu initiative.