Johor's east coast districts on alert for heavy rain, floods

JOHOR BARU • People living in the east coast districts of Johor have been warned to take precautionary measures ahead of thunderstorms that are expected to hit the state within the next few days.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Yahaya Madis said this included those living near coastal areas and rivers in Kota Tinggi and Mersing. He urged the public in the districts to take safety measures and follow weather reports.

"People should always be prepared for any emergencies, and they must adhere to instructions from the authorities, as this is for their own good," he told The Star on Wednesday .

Datuk Yahaya added that people should check with the Welfare Department on where the nearest relief centres in their residential areas are located and evacuate immediately if water levels rise.

"Go immediately to relief centres instead of climbing on top of a roof as it is dangerous and people could get stranded for a long time before being rescued. Only bring clothes and important documents such as your MyKad (identity card). And before leaving the house, make sure the main power switch is turned off and electrical plugs are taken out to avoid unwanted incidents," he advised.

On the preparations taken by the authorities, Mr Yahaya said the department has allowed only 20 per cent of its 1,300 personnel to go on leave within Johor at present, with the understanding that they may be recalled in case of floods.

The department has also deployed three boats with nine firemen to help with the flooding situation in Selangor.

Johor's Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has also instructed all government agencies to be ready for floods.

