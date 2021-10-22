Johor's Crown Prince says contracted Covid-19

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has revealed that he had contracted Covid-19.

The prince, who is also the Johor Darul Ta'zim football club owner, revealed the matter through a series of posts on his Instastory on Friday (Oct 22).

He posted a picture of him resting on a hospital bed with a thumbs up and a caption written "few days ago".

"Two weeks of Covid-19 and now.

"Few weeks 'down time' physically and psychologically, thank you for well wishes...but now," he posted.

Tunku Ismail also shared on his present health condition.

"The tiger is back," he said.