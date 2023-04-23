Johoreans urged to wear masks as more Covid-19 cases reported amid Hari Raya celebrations

JOHOR BAHRU - People in Johor celebrating Hari Raya have been encouraged to continue wearing face masks and maintain good hygiene practices to protect themselves against Covid-19 during the festive season.

Johor health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said that while the Covid-19 situation in the southernmost Malaysian state is under control, it is prudent to continue taking precautions when visiting other households.

“Those in the high-risk category should don face masks, especially when attending open houses during Hari Raya where there may be large crowds. They should also maintain good personal hygiene and wash their hands regularly,” he said on Saturday.

He said a total of 289 cases were reported in the past two weeks in Johor, including 13 cases on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters at Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s open house at his official residence in Saujana.

“We encourage high-risk groups and those with chronic illnesses or health issues to take up the second booster,” he said, adding that take-up for the second vaccine booster dose was at 3.2 per cent of the population.

Earlier, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said the government would not be introducing Covid-19 safety measures for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

She said despite the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, there was no cause for panic.

Mr Ling said that the Johor state government would soon be launching an awareness programme to curb the spread of dengue.

“We will amplify efforts to reduce dengue cases with a programme beginning next month. This includes cleaning up playgrounds that are a common breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes,” he said.

Last Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised Malaysians to take a Covid-19 self-test before heading back to their hometowns for Hari Raya.

The health body also advised packing hand sanitisers and masks as protection to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to the elderly. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK