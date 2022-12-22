Johoreans bracing themselves for flooding caused by monsoon rain

JOHOR BARU - As the monsoon rain currently affecting Terengganu and Kelantan shifts towards Johor, residents in the state are getting ready to face the deluge.

Living in a flood-prone area has given father of three Azmi Adan the much-needed experience in facing the natural disaster as he builds a platform to keep his electrical items on higher ground.

The 47-year-old, who works as an e-hailing driver, lives with his family in Kampung Pasir near Tampoi where flood is an annual occurrence.

“During the monsoon, whenever it rains heavily for more than three hours, my house will be flooded,” he said on Wednesday.

“We have been living here for more than 10 years. In fact, my in-laws used to stay with us, but they moved out as they could no longer endure the yearly floods.”

Mr Azmi said he had built a platform inside the house to keep electrical items such as refrigerator and furniture from getting damaged by floodwaters.

“I have also prepared bags of clothes as well as kept all important documents inside a plastic bag during the monsoon season,” he said.

“We have to adapt. The safety of my family is the most important,” he said, adding that about two years ago, floodwaters that hit the village reached waist high.

Village chief Zaini Sinong said there were eight villages with a total of 1,188 houses in Kampung Pasir, situated along Sungai Skudai.

“If heavy rainfalls coincides with high tide, then Kampung Pasir will be the first to be flooded, followed by other nearby villages such as Kampung Seri Serdang and Kampung Pengkalan Rinting,” Mr Zaini said.

“There is a water pump located near a water gate in the village. We have four volunteers on standby to operate the water pump in case the Drainage and Irrigation Department cannot get their workers on time to switch it on.”

Mr Zaini said the authorities had gazetted SK Pengkalan Rinting as a temporary relief centre for the villagers.

When contacted, state Fire and Rescue Department acting director Mohd Rizal Buang said his personnel are on high alert following the landslide in Batang Kali and floods hitting east coast states.

“Only 20 per cent out of our 1,501 officers and personnel can take leave, but they must be prepared to be recalled for duty at any time,” he said.

“We are ready and all our assets have been inspected and working properly to carry out rescue operations during the monsoon season.”