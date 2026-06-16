Johor vote may shape Negeri Sembilan race as staggered polls raise questions

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Johor voters will head to the polls on July 11.

KUALA LUMPUR – For decades, Malaysia’s Election Commission (EC) has overseen nationwide elections involving millions of voters , conducting polls on the same day across states stretching from Kuala Lumpur to the remote interiors of Sabah and Sarawak.

In 2023, six state polls were held on the same day, even though their respective state assemblies were dissolved on different days.

Hence, the commission’s decision to hold the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections nearly a month apart, on July 11 and Aug 1, respectively, has raised questions among the public and political observers.

While technically independent, the EC has previously faced allegations of political interference in election timing, particularly during the 2018 General Election, when polling was held on a Wednesday. That decision drew accusations that it could have discouraged turnout among voters who needed to travel back to their registered constituencies in a different state.

This time, though the two state assemblies were dissolved just days apart – Johor on June 1 and Negeri Sembilan on June 4 – Johor voters will head to the polls on July 11, 41 days later, while Negeri Sembilan will not vote until Aug 1, almost two months after its dissolution.

The EC has said the arrangement was necessary because the polls were called unexpectedly, with Negeri Sembilan’s election taking place more than two years ahead of schedule, requiring a large-scale mobilisation of personnel and resources outside the usual electoral calendar.

But analysts say the staggered schedule could influence campaign strategy, voter sentiment and political momentum, potentially allowing Johor’s result to shape the narrative ahead of the Negeri Sembilan contest.

Johor setting the tone

Speaking to The Straits Times, Asrul Sani, associate vice-president at strategic advisory firm The Asia Group, said the decision carries implications beyond administrative convenience. “Staggering the elections allows the incumbent coalitions to sequence their campaigns rather than contest two states simultaneously,” he said.

UMNO leads the Johor government, while Negeri Sembilan is governed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in partnership with UMNO.

According to Asrul, the staggered schedule allows parties to concentrate resources, campaign machinery and manpower on one state at a time, rather than dividing attention between two concurrent elections.

The arrangement also means that Johor’s result will be known before campaigning even begins in neighbouring Negeri Sembilan, potentially influencing the political conversation heading into the second contest.

Some observers, including Asrul, believe this could benefit UMNO if the party secures a strong result in Johor, where Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi remains one of its most prominent figures.

Onn has attracted national attention for his hands-on approach to issues affecting Johor, particularly cross-border congestion at the Causeway, including a series of highly publicised visits to immigration checkpoints despite the facilities being under federal jurisdiction.

A convincing victory in Johor could help shape media narratives and boost morale among party supporters ahead of the Negeri Sembilan election.

Yet any momentum generated by Johor would not necessarily favour only the ruling coalition.

Asrul noted that this dynamic is not limited to the ruling coalition. “Perikatan Nasional (PN) could also benefit if it secures a strong result in Johor, even without winning outright, by using that performance to claim narrative momentum and energise its base heading into Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

While PN has been affected by tensions between Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Bersatu over seat allocations and strategy, these opposition parties could still attract protest votes from voters dissatisfied with the federal unity government, of which both UMNO and PH are members.

The leaders of Islamist party PAS and Bersatu – the two main components and co-founders of the opposition PN alliance – have been butting heads since December 2025 .

“It creates opportunities for all sides, but also increases the risk that Johor will shape Negeri Sembilan,” Asrul said.

Breathing room for Negeri Sembilan

While irregular, the later polling date for Negeri Sembilan may provide breathing room for the state, which has been embroiled in a constitutional crisis since April, following a dispute between Yang di-Pertuan Besar Muhriz Munawir and the state’s four Undangs or chieftains.

Unlike other Malay states in Peninsular Malaysia, Negeri Sembilan’s unique constitutional structure divides authority between the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Undangs, who not only select the ruler but also play a role in the appointment of the Menteri Besar.

The dissolution of Negeri Sembilan’s state assembly on June 4 was linked to the crisis after Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun sought fresh elections following the withdrawal of support from the state UMNO bloc.

With UMNO appearing to lean towards the Undangs, based on public statements by state leaders, and PH backing Muhriz and the status quo, the crisis carries political implications that could influence voters.

The dispute deepened on June 10 when the Undangs appointed a new Yang di-Pertuan Besar to replace Muhriz. The palace rejected the move as unlawful and continues to maintain that Muhriz remains the legitimate ruler of the state .

Political analyst Azizuddin Mohd Sani at Universiti Utara Malaysia argued that the ongoing crisis has a strong sway on how voters in Negeri Sembilan, particularly the Malays, will vote.

“A lot of people love Muhriz and are not happy with the move to ‘dethrone’ him,” Azizuddin told ST.

This largely stems from Muhriz’s humble demeanour and image of piety, which contrasts with the more flamboyant lifestyle of another royal, Nadzaruddin Ja’afar, whom the Undangs declared as the new ruler.

The uncertainty could linger well beyond polling day, analysts say.

According to political analyst Mohar Mokhtar at the International Islamic University Malaysia, the extra time before polling day could prove valuable given the unresolved constitutional questions.

If the crisis is allowed to fester, it could pose further complications to Negeri Sembilan, he said.

Should the dispute remain unsettled after the election, the process of appointing a new Menteri Besar could become contentious.

“It looks unlikely that the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Undangs would agree on the chief minister’s candidature,” Mohar told ST. “More fundamentally, the Undangs no longer recognise Muhriz as the ruler,” he added.

Nomination dates are set for June 27 in Johor, and July 18 in Negeri Sembilan.