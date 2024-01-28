Johor urged to take steps to reduce traffic jams for S’porean visitors in run-up to CNY

JOHOR BAHRU - The Malaysian authorities should take the necessary steps to reduce congestion at the Causeway and Second Link during the coming Chinese New Year, said the Johor Tourist Guides Association.

Its chairman Jimmy Leong said arrivals into the state would spike at that time and this would be good for local businesses.

“The Singapore crowd will usually come even before Chinese New Year,” he said.

“As such, the authorities should already be monitoring the traffic situation. While the car lanes seem to have become smoother, the bus lanes, particularly the ones at the Second Link, are yet to be moving as efficiently as expected.

“I have received a lot of complaints about this since last weekend. This was the case even during Christmas and New Year, so I hope the state government will look into this,” he added.

With Chinese New Year around the corner, businesses in Johor are enjoying good sales, especially from Singaporeans.

Business owners said besides the stronger Singapore dollar, the increase in the goods and services tax (GST) rate in the city state was also contributing to more Singaporeans coming over to shop.

The Singapore government raised the GST rate to 9 per cent from 8 per cent at the start of 2024.

Ms June Lee, 37, who sells Chinese New Year decorations, said she has been getting many customers over the past week.

“Chinese New Year has always been a very busy time for us with a good mix of local and Singaporean customers.

“However, this year, we seem to be getting more Singaporean customers. This is a very good sign, and I believe the increase of the GST rate there and the stronger dollar are behind this,” she added.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo said hotels have also started to receive more guests, especially during weekends, over the past two weeks.

“Singaporeans usually do their shopping for Chinese New Year here. While there are those who choose to come on day trips, there are many who stay the night here. It makes more sense, especially since our hotels offer much cheaper rates,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK