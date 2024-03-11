Johor traders selling Hari Raya attire at knockdown prices

JOHOR BAHRU – Clothing stores in Johor have been selling Hari Raya attire at knockdown prices even before the start of the fasting period.

Angsana Malay Traders Association chairman Tengku Ahmad Rosdi Tengku Abdullah, 53, said 2024’s buying trend started early following the RM2,000 (S$570) incentive payment for civil servants in February.

“It is similar to last year’s trend where people went out shopping before the fasting month to purchase their Hari Raya clothing. At the same time, traders have also started making early promotions, especially selling last year’s unsold clothes at between RM30 and RM50.

“But we expect traders to make special promotions in the last two weeks before Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he told The Star newspaper.

Mr Tengku Ahmad Rosdi said he still has about 30 per cent of stock from 2023 that is being sold at more 70 per cent discount.

“So far, the footfall has settled down a bit, but we need to continue to monitor the market following Singapore’s school holiday period from March 8 until 18.

“Traders are playing it safe because if the purchasing trend starts early, it means that there will be fewer people in the last days leading to Hari Raya.

“So if the supply to restock is late, it can harm their business,” he said.

An outlet owner, Ms Raja Airan Raja Ismail, 60, said she is selling 2023’s stock for between RM29 and RM50.

“This is for adult male and children’s attire, but for women’s clothing, the price is usually around RM100.

“Rather than keeping this stock in the store, we decided that it was better to sell it to those in need. It will also be able to ease their Hari Raya expenses,” she said.

Ms Raja Airan added that she previously had about 80 per cent stock of affordable clothes, which dropped to 20 per cent within the past two weeks after it was put on sale.

“People have gone out early this year, so our promotions have also started early,” she said.

Ms Raja Airan said the most sought-after colours in 2024 are terracotta and orange, adding that these are “the most highly requested” colours at her shop.

Meanwhile, boutique manager Muhammad Afiq Naif, 29, said the majority of the early purchases involved male customers who spent about RM200 for two pairs of baju melayu.

“We expect the trend for the purchase of women’s attire to go up during the fasting month.

“At this time, clothing stores will come out with many designs and promotions,” he said.

He said most of his customers prefer to come to the store rather than buy online because they are able to try out their outfits. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK