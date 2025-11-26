Johor traders issued $210k in compounds for not displaying price tags, unethical practices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Johor's cost of living director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo (right) showing the price tags for different types of fish on Nov 26.

- More than RM675,000 (S$214,000) in compounded fines have been issued by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) against traders in Johor for flouting regulations, such as failing to display the prices of goods.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said 1,671 cases, involving RM561,050 in fines, were recorded under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act for failing to display price tags.

“Another RM115,200 worth of compounds were issued for 442 cases under the Weights and Measures Act for using unverified weighing and measuring instruments in business.

“This brings the total to RM676,250 in compounds issued from January to date,” she told reporters after launching the state-level Pasar Patuh Programme (3P) at Taman Perling public market on Nov 26.

Ms Lilis Saslinda said the 3P initiative was introduced to strengthen compliance levels among traders at public markets.

She said the programme is expected to boost the transformation of the domestic trade sector into a more transparent, ethical and consumer-friendly ecosystem.

“At the Johor level, the pilot project started at Taman Perling public market before expanding in stages statewide.

“This market was chosen because it is a major trading hub with a high number of active traders; 150 traders also participated in an advocacy session in August,” she added.

She added that no complaints about trader misconduct had been received at the market since the advocacy session, indicating increased awareness about the importance of adhering to regulations, promoting healthy competition and protecting consumer rights.

Ms Lilis Saslinda said the 3P initiative also focuses on several key areas to safeguard consumer interests.

“Traders must display clear price tags, use properly verified weighing and measuring tools and ensure the market remains clean, organised and well-maintained.

“The programme also serves as a platform for consumer education and public awareness to encourage active community involvement in ensuring transparent and ethical business practices.”

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK