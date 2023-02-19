Johor to reap $21b in investments amid US-China trade tensions

KUALA LUMPUR – The US-China trade war is providing tailwinds for Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, as it is set to record approved investments worth nearly RM70 billion (S$21.1 billion) for 2022, surpassing the leading industrial hubs of Selangor and Penang.

These investments are primarily from multinational companies seeking to diversify their operations to other countries as they adopt a China-plus-one strategy amid the trade war, said Johor’s State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Mr Lee Ting Han.