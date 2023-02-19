Johor to reap $21b in investments amid US-China trade tensions

Lower land cost in Johor compared to Penang and Selangor also lures investors to set up operations in the southern state. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Zunaira Saieed
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
8 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR – The US-China trade war is providing tailwinds for Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, as it is set to record approved investments worth nearly RM70 billion (S$21.1 billion) for 2022, surpassing the leading industrial hubs of Selangor and Penang.

These investments are primarily from multinational companies seeking to diversify their operations to other countries as they adopt a China-plus-one strategy amid the trade war, said Johor’s State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Mr Lee Ting Han.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top