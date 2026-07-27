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Danish Hizqeel Mohd Hanif collapsed and died on July 18 during an Under-12 football tournament in Johor Baru.

JOHOR BARU - A new set of guidelines will be implemented for sporting events in Johor following the death of a young footballer, says state youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

He said the proposed Johor Sports Event Policy would require organisers of tournaments to obtain sanction from the relevant sports association before events can be held, while also introducing minimum safety requirements to protect athletes and participants.

The move was prompted by preliminary findings that the Under-12 football tournament in Johor Baru, he said, where Danish Hizqeel Mohd Hanif collapsed and died on July 18, did not receive sanction from the relevant sports governing body or the Johor Sports Council.

“Today, anyone can organise a sports tournament simply by renting a field, designing a poster, collecting entry fees and running the competition.

“However, many of these events do not have medical officers, ambulances, automated external defibrillators (AED), CPR-trained personnel, insurance coverage, qualified referees or even emergency response plans,” he said after a dialogue session with representatives from 39 state sports associations at Kota Iskandar on Monday.

Mohd Hairi said the proposed policy is not intended to burden organisers or hold back grassroots sports but instead to establish a clear system that prioritises the safety of athletes, especially children.

He said the policy would include mandatory sanction for major sports events, minimum medical and safety standards, insurance coverage, child safeguarding measures, qualified technical officials, a one-stop e-sanction platform, monitoring and enforcement, as well as training and guidance for grassroots organisers.

He added that the state government would prepare a policy paper for the Johor executive council and seek the Mentri Besar’s support.

Mohd Hairi also said representatives from 39 state sports associations unanimously agreed to request for sanctioning powers be delegated from respective national sports associations to state-level associations.

“At present, sanction approvals are usually handled by national sports associations, many of which are based in Kuala Lumpur, causing delays,” he said.

He said organisers of major tournaments would be required to obtain sanction from the relevant sports association and the Johor Sports Council before booking sports facilities or organising state, national or international competitions.

He added that while community activities such as school sports events and annual dinners would not require sanction, larger competitions involving prizes, public participation and venue bookings would be subject to the proposed requirements.

Under the Sports Development Act, organisers who fail to obtain the required approval may face penalties ranging from RM50,000 to RM500,000, while the relevant sports associations may lodge reports with the authorities against those found to have breached the law, he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK