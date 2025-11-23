Johor to implement RM3 hotel tax for overnight visitors from Jan 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The heritage street in Jalan Tan Hiok Nee is a popular tourist haunt in Johor Bahru's city centre.

Johor’s state government is set to implement a travel charge through a hotel tax from Jan 1, 2026, a move that follows other states in Malaysia that charge tourists taxes.

The charge of RM3 (S$0.95) will be levied under Johor’s Hotel Enactment Bill and channelled to a trust account to improve public facilities and tourism infrastructure, said Johor’s Housing and Local Government chairman Jafni Shukor on Nov 21, local news agency Bernama reported.

It is unclear if the charge applies to each person per night.

The decision will also bolster local enforcement officers in inspecting and closing unlicensed hotels or bed-and-breakfast facilities, and ensuring operators comply with safety requirements, said Datuk Jafni.

Mr Jarod Chia, chairman of the Johor chapter of the Malaysia Budget & Business Hotel Association (MyBHA), said in a statement on Nov 23 that the association is seeking clarification from state agency Tourism Johor to implement the charge effectively.

It is looking to clarify issues such as the type of accommodation that will need to collect the travel charge, the type of guests who will be subject to the fee, as well as payment collection procedures. He added that MyBHA, which together with the Malaysian Association of Hotels represent 327 licensed hotels in Johor, is committed to supporting the state’s tourism initiatives.

Johor’s travel charge mirrors Selangor’s sustainability fee, also to be implemented from Jan 1 on tourists with a fee varying from RM2 to RM7, depending on the type of accommodation.

Other states such as Melaka, Penang and Langkawi Island in Kedah have similarly implemented tourist taxes to support the development of local facilities.

Johor received nearly 10.4 million hotel visitors in 2024, an 8.5 per cent increase from the previous year.