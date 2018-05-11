Johor to capitalise on good ties with Singapore to spur development

KULAI (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will ensure that Johor takes advantage of its good relationship with Singapore to spur its economic development, said the ruling alliance's deputy president.

Singapore and Malaysia, in particular Johor, had enjoyed long-established trade ties, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

"We have good relationships with all of our neighbours and of course, Singapore has always been special, not only to Johor but also to all of Malaysia," Mr Muhyiddin told a press conference here on Friday (May 11).

"The Republic is an important trading partner. We have a long-established trade relationship and most of our goods are sold to Singapore," .

Mr Muhyiddin, who is Johor PH Chairman, was responding to a question on the future of Malaysia-Singapore relationship following the formation of the PH government at the federal level after winning the just concluded 14th general election.

On another development, Mr Muhyiddin said he would let the new state government decide if a review of the Forest City project would be needed.

"It is up to the new state government to look into (not only) Forest City but also other development projects in Johor."

"If it contributes tremendously to the growth of Johor, we should recognise it, but certain policy decisions need to be adhered to... We will leave it to the state administration to decide," he said.