Johor Sultan revealed to be owner of FF1 number plate, paying RM1.2 million

JOHOR BAHRU – Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has been declared the highest bidder of the FF1 number plate.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said he granted an audience to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who handed over the plate.

Mr Loke posted on Facebook that the Sultan paid RM1.2 million (S$349,466).

The avid car collector is no stranger to paying for unique licence plates. In July 2016, the Sultan bought the F1 plate for RM836,660 before splashing another RM990,000 for V1 a month later.

In May, Mr Loke said the special FF number plate series generated more than RM34 million in revenue.

This was the highest sum collected since the Road Transport Department’s eBid system was opened to the public on April 15, 2019, he added.

FF8 was clinched for RM950,000 and FF9 for RM911,999.

FF3 and FF2 drew winning bids of RM639,000 and RM638,000 respectively.

The FF number plate series was launched to mark the 77th anniversary of the Road Transport Department. Netizens had been speculating on the buyer of FF1 since the series was launched in May.