Johor Sultan issues warning to dissolve state assembly if power grabbing continues

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has issued a stern warning to dissolve the state assembly if power grabbing among elected representatives still continue.

His Majesty said he was disappointed that the political turmoil was still occurring in Johor, where there were power-crazed leaders that continued to grab for positions for their own self-interest.

"With the rakyat still facing difficulties, they (politicians) seem to not care and willing to add more to the rakyat's suffering.

"I could not see my rakyat suffer, and will not allow my state to be chaotic, " His Majesty said in a statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page here on Wednesday (June 3).

Sultan Ibrahim pointed out that he has taken an oath to protect and defend the rakyat and the state at all times.

"If there is power grabbing happening among the elected representatives, then I will immediately dissolve the Johor state assembly.

"I will give an opportunity to the rakyat in Johor to choose their new representatives, and I hope this time around to pick leaders who are sincere in serving the rakyat and state, instead of their respective parties or self interest," he added.

Sultan Ibrahim's stern warning comes with ongoing rumours that several assemblyman would become independent, which would see a change of government.

The present Perikatan Nasional state government holds a simple majority with 29 seats: Umno, 14 ; Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, 11; Malaysian Indian Congress, two; Parti Islam SeMalaysia, one; and one independent

This compares to Pakatan Harapan's (PH) 27 seats held through Democratic Action Party (14), Parti Amanah Negara (nine) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (four).