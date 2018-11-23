Johor Sultan appoints his grandson as Raja Muda

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has appointed his grandson, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim Ibni Tunku Ismail, as the Johor Raja Muda.

Tunku Iskandar is the first son of Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim's with his wife, Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam.

The Johor Sultan made the announcement in conjunction with his 60th birthday celebrations 9 at Istana Besar here on Thursday (Nov 22).

Also present at the event was the Permaisuri Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Binti Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, their children and son-in-law, Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Sultan Ibrahim reminded the state leadership that its paramount agenda should always be to develop the state for the people's benefit.

He said that although the state leadership had changed, the duty and responsibility remained.

"As the state ruler, I have been given the powers under the state constitution to appoint the mentri besar and state executive councillors from among the elected representatives.

"As the person who appoints, I too have a responsibility to monitor and ensure those appointed carry out their duties well, honestly and in a trustworthy manner," he remarked in his speech.

Sultan Ibrahim said if a state executive councillor failed to carry out his or her duties, he would have a discussion with the mentri besar on replacing the person.

"All excos must work together with the MB … as a team and not for self-interest. Do not be a thorn in the flesh," he added.

Sultan Ibrahim said all development projects carried out should be done based on the needs of the people and state, and not other considerations.

"One example is the Bas Muafakat Johor project which provides free buses for the people. It is a good initiative and needs to be expanded.

"There is no need to change the name of the project to Bas Harapan Johor," he added.

Sixty-two people received medals and titles in conjunction with His Majesty's birthday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian headed the state's honours list.

Osman and state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani were awarded the Most Honorable Order of The Crown of Johor First Class Dato Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor (SPMJ), which carries the title Datuk.